Google Pixel Watch 5 hits lowest prices before Black Friday
Technology
The Google Pixel Watch 5 just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon, weeks before Black Friday.
The 41mm Wi-Fi model is now $299.99 (down from $399.99), and the larger 45mm Wi-Fi is $329.99 (was $429.99).
LTE versions are also marked down: $399.99 for the 41mm and $429.99 for the 45mm, with matching deals at Best Buy if you prefer shopping there.
Pixel 11 $699 11 Pro $799
Pixel fans can also score the Pixel 11 for $699 or upgrade to the Pixel 11 Pro at $799 during these early sales.
Handy USB-C keychain adapters are going for just $12.79 after a coupon, and all standard colors of the Pixel Watch 5 (Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose Quartz) are included in these deals.
Perfect timing if you've been eyeing a tech upgrade!