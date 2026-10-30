Google Pixel Watch 5 hits lowest prices before Black Friday

The Google Pixel Watch 5 just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon, weeks before Black Friday.

The 41mm Wi-Fi model is now $299.99 (down from $399.99), and the larger 45mm Wi-Fi is $329.99 (was $429.99).

LTE versions are also marked down: $399.99 for the 41mm and $429.99 for the 45mm, with matching deals at Best Buy if you prefer shopping there.