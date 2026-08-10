Google Play adds Venmo in US for apps subscriptions tips
Technology
Google Play Store just made things easier: US users can now pay for apps, subscriptions, and even tip creators using Venmo.
All you need to do is link your Venmo account in the payment methods section of your Google Play settings.
Venmo added to Google Play payments
Venmo joins other options like PayPal, Cash App, and major credit cards on Google Play.
This update comes as global spending on apps and games hit over $167 billion last year, a sign that flexible payment choices are more important than ever.