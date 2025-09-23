Google Play gets 'You' tab, AI image generation for gamers
Google Play just launched new features to make your Android experience more fun and personal.
Now, the Apps tab has Korea's Entertainment space with mobile-ready movies, TV shows, and short-form dramas, while US users get clips from short-form dramas, trending TV and movies, and webcomics.
There's also a seasonal carousel for curated picks, plus an AI-powered Guided Search that helps you find apps with simple questions.
Google Play Games on PC exits beta
App listings look cleaner with bigger images and easier layouts, making it simpler to spot cool new apps.
The new "You" tab surfaces recommendations and, for gamers, shows achievements and stats based on what you like.
For gamers, there's a profile to track achievements, create AI images, earn Play Points for streaks, join global leagues, and check out events—all rolling out now.
Plus, Google Play Games on PC is finally out of beta with 200,000+ titles to try.