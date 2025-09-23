Google Play gets 'You' tab, AI image generation for gamers

Google Play Games on PC exits beta

App listings look cleaner with bigger images and easier layouts, making it simpler to spot cool new apps.

The new "You" tab surfaces recommendations and, for gamers, shows achievements and stats based on what you like.

For gamers, there's a profile to track achievements, create AI images, earn Play Points for streaks, join global leagues, and check out events—all rolling out now.

Plus, Google Play Games on PC is finally out of beta with 200,000+ titles to try.