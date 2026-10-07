Google now lets you create games using AI prompts
What's the story
Google has launched a new platform called Playground, allowing users to create custom games using artificial intelligence (AI) prompts. The experimental gaming platform is available today in the US for adults aged 18 and older. Google describes Playground as a way to "lower the barriers to creation" without needing any coding experience.
Steps
How to create a game on Playground
Playground comes with a conversational interface where users can direct their game just by typing what they want to build.
You can start from a blank canvas or remix starter prompts, and then test your creation immediately.
Once done, games can be shared via link or published to the "Playground Explore gallery" for others to play.
Game features
In-game leaderboards and multiplayer support
Playground also supports in-game leaderboards and multiplayer for select genres.
The gallery will showcase games that are "fresh, creative, and fun" based on ratings as well as play activity.
Google says Playground is free to use but offers higher weekly token limits for Google One subscribers based on their plan.
Technology
Unity Spark is another new tool for game creation
Playground is powered by Google's existing foundation models (Gemini, Nano Banana, and Lyria) with a custom harness refined through internal games and evaluations.
Along with Playground, Google also announced Unity Spark, an AI game-making experience that allows simultaneous game creation with others.
Games made with Unity Spark can be shared on Playground. A closed beta for Spark will start later this year.