Google previews GenAIkt agents to simplify AI app development

Genkit Agents: memory, branching chats, orchestration

Genkit Agents let you pick how your app remembers stuff, on the server (like with Firestore or local files) or just on the user's device.

It even supports branching chats where users can jump back to earlier points without breaking things.

There are handy extras too: you can set up human approval for certain tasks, run long jobs in the background, and have multiple specialized agents work together through an orchestrator.

If you want to try it out or give feedback, all the docs are up on the Genkit site and GitHub.