Google previews GenAIkt agents to simplify AI app development
Google just dropped the preview of Genkit Agents, a fresh addition to its open-source Genkit toolkit.
The big idea? Make it way simpler for developers to build smart AI-powered apps.
With support for TypeScript and Go, Genkit Agents bundle session management, tool use, and front-end/back-end chat into one neat package, so you can create AI agents that handle real conversations and keep track of everything smoothly.
Genkit Agents: memory, branching chats, orchestration
Genkit Agents let you pick how your app remembers stuff, on the server (like with Firestore or local files) or just on the user's device.
It even supports branching chats where users can jump back to earlier points without breaking things.
There are handy extras too: you can set up human approval for certain tasks, run long jobs in the background, and have multiple specialized agents work together through an orchestrator.
If you want to try it out or give feedback, all the docs are up on the Genkit site and GitHub.