Google pushes back on order to share search data with rivals
Technology
Google is fighting a court order that would make it hand over its search data to competitors, arguing this could expose its trade secrets if it later wins its appeal.
This all stems from a 2024 ruling that found Google guilty of running an illegal monopoly.
Why should you care?
The outcome could shape how we all use the internet.
Instead of splitting up the company, the court's remedies include limits on some default and preload contracts—measures aimed at addressing monopoly concerns while leaving Google intact.
The Department of Justice and several states have until February 3, 2026, to challenge the decision, which could shake up competition in both search engines and AI tech.