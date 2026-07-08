Google releases 1st Android 17 update for Pixel devices
Technology
Google just dropped the first Android 17 update for Pixel phones and tablets, covering everything from the Pixel 6 to the new Pixel 10, plus foldables.
This update mainly squashes bugs, fixing random app crashes, performance hiccups, and annoying UI glitches.
If you use a Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you'll notice smoother navigation when opening and closing the device.
Google fixes wallpaper bug, firmware versions
The update also sorts out a wallpaper bug that covered the subject instead of appearing in the background.
Firmware versions are CP2A.260705.006 globally and CP2A.260705.006.A1 for Australia and some carriers like Rogers.
No new security fixes this time around, just a bunch of handy improvements to keep things running smoothly.