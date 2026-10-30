Google releases 7 updates to Home and Nest speakers' audio
Technology
Google just dropped seven new updates for its Home and Nest speakers, focusing on smoother Bluetooth connections and better sound.
If you use a Google Home speaker, Google Home Mini, or Nest Audio, you'll notice clearer audio playback, and if you use a Google Home Speaker, Nest Audio, or Nest Mini, finding your devices in the app is now way easier.
Google fixes Bluetooth and improves pairing
Highlights include improved volume tuning when pairing speakers together, so your music sounds more balanced.
Annoying Bluetooth streaming glitches are gone, plus stereo pairs and speaker groups now show up properly in the app.
There's also better support for Wi-Fi 7 with WPA3 security, and voice commands for ending Google Meet calls work more smoothly.
Expect more details in Google's release notes.