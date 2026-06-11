Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 for Pixel devices

Pixel beta fixes bugs, invites testers

This beta tackles annoying bugs like invisible mouse pointers on external displays, crashes in Settings when using Private Space, video recording glitches at 5x zoom, silent screenshot fails, and Back Tap gesture issues on lock screens.

It also addresses wireless connection issues and a graphics driver regression affecting OpenGL ES apps on newer hardware.

If you want to help squash more bugs or try new features early, you can join the Android Beta Program or send feedback through the Beta Feedback app.