Google releases Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 for Pixel devices
Technology
Google just rolled out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 4 for Pixel devices, bringing fresh bug fixes and performance boosts.
This update is based on the May 2026 security patch and follows the main Android 17 launch at I/O this year.
Pixel beta fixes bugs, invites testers
This beta tackles annoying bugs like invisible mouse pointers on external displays, crashes in Settings when using Private Space, video recording glitches at 5x zoom, silent screenshot fails, and Back Tap gesture issues on lock screens.
It also addresses wireless connection issues and a graphics driver regression affecting OpenGL ES apps on newer hardware.
If you want to help squash more bugs or try new features early, you can join the Android Beta Program or send feedback through the Beta Feedback app.