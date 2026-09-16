Google releases Android 17 QPR1 for Pixel 6 through 11
Google just dropped the Android 17 QPR1 update for Pixel 6 through Pixel 11, rolling out today with the September Feature Drop and a new security patch.
This release focuses on making your phone feel smoother and more fun to use, with tweaks designed to boost everyday experience.
Pixel adds Material 3 carousel
You'll notice a revamped media player with a slick Material 3 carousel, so now you see app previews instead of those old dots.
Quick Settings get a playful bounce animation, plus there's an easy "Don't ask me again" toggle for mobile data.
Long-pressing on your home screen now separates app shortcuts from system actions, making things less cluttered.
There's also an updated fast wallpaper switcher and an expressive new Settings icon (first seen on the Pixel Watch).
If you don't see the update yet, you can check manually in Settings > System > System update.