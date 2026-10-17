Google releases Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7.1 for Pixels
Technology
Google just rolled out the Android 17 QPR2 Beta 7.1 update for Pixel devices, aiming to squash a nasty bug that caused UI stutters and freezes.
This update landed only a week after the last one, so Google's clearly hustling to make things smoother across devices like the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, and even Pixel 10 devices.
Report issues via Android beta feedback
If you spot any issues while testing, you can report them using the Android Beta Feedback app found in your app drawer or Quick Settings.
Plus, if you want tips or just want to chat about your experience, there's the Android Beta community on Reddit.