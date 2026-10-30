Google releases Android 17 QPR3 beta 3, 26 Pixel fixes
Technology
Google just dropped the Android 17 QPR3 beta 3 update, rolling out fixes for 26 annoying bugs on Pixel devices.
If you've had issues like weird image transparency or Twitter app crashing when checking thread mentions, this update's got your back.
It also smooths out display glitches: no more black screens when unfolding or buggy navigation bar animations.
Report bugs, join Android beta program
This beta is available for a bunch of Pixels, from the Pixel 6a up through the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.
If you spot any leftover bugs, you can report them using the Feedback app or on Reddit.
Want early updates in the future? Just join the Android Beta Program and you'll get the beta OTA.