Google releases Android September 2026 update for Play Store, Wallet

Supervision tools now give you more control over device usage, great if you're managing family devices or just want extra peace of mind.

Location sharing is safer with added status info.

Google Wallet lets you add physical transit cards via NFC (finally!) and the "Add a card" screen got a fresh look.

The Google Play Store now shows short feature descriptions in "Similar apps" and makes it easier to see where your apps are installed.

Plus, there are bug fixes and a new navigation bar for smoother browsing, all aimed at making your Android experience feel more seamless day to day.