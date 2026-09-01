Google releases August 2026 update easing eSIM transfers and syncing
Technology
Google just dropped its August 2026 update for Android and related devices, making everyday tasks a bit smoother.
The update brings easier eSIM transfers (so switching phones is less of a headache), simpler Google Play account setup for families, and better ways to manage files and notifications between your phone and PC.
Google Play Store and Wallet upgrades
The Play Store now has smarter search tools for finding books, comics, and even photo-linked apps.
You can also view subscription and monetization options right from Where to Watch.
Plus, Google Wallet lets you tweak QR code payments on the go and makes event cards easier to find.
Overall, it's a handy batch of upgrades if you're on Android.