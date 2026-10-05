Google releases Gemini 3.1 Pro improving reasoning and problem solving
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini 3.1 Pro, its latest AI model, and it's a noticeable step up in how well it can reason and solve problems.
This upgrade builds on recent improvements in science and math tasks, showing Google's push to make AI both smarter and more helpful.
Gemini 3.1 Pro outperforms prior version
Gemini 3.1 Pro scored higher than the last version on key benchmarks, 77.1% on ARC-AGI-2 and 44.4% on Humanity's Last Exam, making it better at logic puzzles and tricky questions.
While it's not the absolute top performer (Anthropic's Claude Opus still leads in some areas), Gemini 3.1 Pro is much easier for everyday users to try out, thanks to its availability in NotebookLM and the Gemini app.