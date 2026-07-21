Google releases Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber to fix software flaws
Technology
Google just released Gemini 3.5 Flash Cyber, a new artificial intelligence, or AI, tool built to quickly find and fix security flaws in software.
It's designed to be more affordable and efficient than bigger systems like Anthropic's Mythos and will first roll out to governments and trusted partners to help strengthen their cybersecurity.
Gemini Flash Cyber caught 55 bugs
This model impressed on the CyberGym benchmark, catching 55 unique bugs in the V8 JavaScript engine, outperforming Gemini 3.5 Flash and Opus 4.6 and even spotting 10 issues that others missed.
Thanks to its integration with Google's CodeMender agent, it can analyze code paths rapidly while keeping costs down, making it a smart pick for anyone serious about digital security.