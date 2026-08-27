Google releases Gemini Omni 1.1 to give creators more control
Technology
Google just dropped Gemini Omni 1.1, the latest version of its AI video tool, and it's all about giving creators more control.
Now you can stretch scenes longer, enjoy smoother transitions, and make high-res videos, all with a lot less hassle.
Omni 1.1 offers 1080p and 4K
With Gemini Omni 1.1, you can extend your videos by up to 40 seconds in easy steps and get seamless camera moves like zooms between key moments.
Previews are way faster (and cheaper), plus you get crisp 1080p or even 4K output for pro-level projects.
The update is live worldwide through Google's creative platforms, making it super accessible for anyone ready to level up their video game.