Google releases Genie 4 with real-time prompting and audio
Google just dropped Genie 4 for eligible Google AI Ultra subscribers, a big upgrade to Project Genie.
The highlight? Real-time mid-session prompting, which means you can instantly tweak your virtual world as you go.
There are also real-time native audio that adapts as the scene unfolds, including ambient background noise and character dialogue.
Project Genie adds world chaining
Genie three sessions now last longer and let you link different worlds together (world chaining).
You can build environments from 360-degree panoramas and edit them just by describing what you want.
For now, it's only available to eligible Google AI Ultra subscribers, but AI Pro members can join a wait list.
All video and audio generated in Project Genie carries SynthID watermarking, and every input and output goes through safety screening.