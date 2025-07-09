Google releases July update for Pixel devices

Beyond security fixes, this update squashes bugs that were slowing things down. Users are already noticing smoother app performance and fewer glitches when using Android Auto. Wi-Fi connections should feel more reliable too.

Android 16 is in beta

Android 16 is currently in beta for Pixel 6a and above, with tweaks like better Device Admin settings and improved lock screen sounds.

The full release is expected this fall, likely alongside a whole new lineup: Pixel 10, 10 Pro, Pro XL, and even a Pro Fold.

Stay tuned!