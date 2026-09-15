Google releases September Android updates to ease accounts and browsing

Google Play services v26.36 now fixes account bugs on phones and lets you see real-time cart price changes in Wallet on both PCs and mobile devices.

Developers get new tools to help devices connect more seamlessly.

Over on the Play Store (v53.2), there's a fresh Contribution Hub where you can submit ratings and reviews and track your social impact, a nice touch if you like seeing how your feedback helps shape apps.

Plus, WebView v154 tightens up security and privacy while making web content run smoother inside apps.

Some features may be experimental and available to certain users.