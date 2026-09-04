Google releases WeatherNext 3 AI model using real-time satellite data
Google just dropped WeatherNext 3, its smartest weather tool yet.
This AI-powered system gives you hourly updates with super sharp 5-kilometer resolution for key surface variables such as temperature and moisture, using real-time satellite data for way more accurate forecasts than older models.
Google DeepMind and Google Research call it their "most advanced and accurate global weather model to date," and independent reviews back that up.
WeatherNext 3 tracks temperature moisture wind
WeatherNext 3 doesn't just predict rain: it tracks temperature, moisture, and wind with a huge boost in detail over the last version.
By combining live satellite info with ground data, it's especially good at handling tricky regions like parts of Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
It is coming to Google Search, Gemini, Maps, and other Google products, and it also helps out renewable energy planning by forecasting wind at turbine heights and tracking solar power potential, making reliable weather info easier to access for everyone.