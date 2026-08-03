Google removes Nano Banana 2 from Google Earth after misuse
Technology
Google launched its Nano Banana 2 AI tool for Google Earth, letting people generate super-realistic images over real-world locations, but it lasted barely a day.
Users quickly started making fake scenes, like disaster zones and political incidents, leading Google to remove the feature for breaking its own rules.
Experts warn satellite image misinformation risk
Some users created misleading images, including a crash in Amsterdam. Experts warned this could mess with trust in satellite photos and spread misinformation.
Google says it'll boost security before bringing the tool back, but hasn't said when it'll return.
Even though images had watermarks, those weren't enough once screenshots were shared elsewhere.