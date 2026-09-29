Google replaces Assistant with Gemini on Android devices this September
Technology
Google just swapped out Google Assistant for Gemini on Android devices. The switch (originally planned for last year) finally rolled out this September.
Users across the US and Europe have noticed that Google Assistant has disappeared from their phones and tablets.
Nest and Home retain Google Assistant
Now, you can't switch back to Google Assistant in your settings: Gemini is here to stay on phones, tablets, Wear OS watches, headphones, and even Android Auto.
But if you use a Nest or Home smart speaker or display, Google Assistant still works as usual there.
For everything else on Android? It's all Gemini now.