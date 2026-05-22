Google replaces tiles with Wear widgets on Wear OS smartwatches
Google is rolling out Wear Widgets, replacing the old Tiles feature on Wear OS smartwatches.
These widgets look and work a lot like Android widgets, making it easier for developers to create compatible widgets for Wear OS devices, including Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.
They come in two handy sizes, 2x2 and 2x1, so users can quickly access info or tools from the tile/widget stack next to the watch face.
Galaxy Watch 8 supports Wear Widgets
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 series has a new tile design for these new widgets into its tile stack, letting users organize multiple cards next to their main watch face.
Apps like Spotify, WhatsApp, Peloton, and Todoist are starting to use Wear Widgets too.
Google says they're "flexible and dynamic," with more updates expected when Wear OS 7 launches.