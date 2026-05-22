Google replaces tiles with Wear widgets on Wear OS smartwatches Technology May 22, 2026

Google is rolling out Wear Widgets, replacing the old Tiles feature on Wear OS smartwatches.

These widgets look and work a lot like Android widgets, making it easier for developers to create compatible widgets for Wear OS devices, including Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch.

They come in two handy sizes, 2x2 and 2x1, so users can quickly access info or tools from the tile/widget stack next to the watch face.