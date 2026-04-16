Google reportedly building Android Verified Caller to spot fake calls Technology Apr 16, 2026

Google is reportedly building a new Verified Caller feature for Android that aims to make scam calls way less of a headache.

This tool could check incoming calls against a list of Do Not Originate (DNO) numbers (basically, numbers that legitimate companies use only to receive calls, not make them).

Scammers often fake these numbers to look official, but with Verified Caller built right into Android, your phone can spot the fakes before you even pick up.