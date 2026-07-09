Google Research's Rajroshan Sawhney says India can lead AI-powered healthcare

Google helps India digitize medical records

Google is teaming up with Indian health authorities to digitize millions of medical records and improve patient care.

Their tech has been used in projects such as Aarogya Setu 2.0, and open-source tools are speeding up new health app development.

Plus, partnerships with top hospitals like AIIMS have led to smart tools like an AI triage assistant and a skin-disease app for field workers.

In Rajasthan alone, more than 35 million TB screenings happened this year thanks to these efforts, showing how AI can help real people at scale.