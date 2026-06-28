Google reshuffles AI coding team to expand business AI capabilities
Google is reorganizing its AI coding team as competition heats up with Anthropic and OpenAI.
Now, the team will not just focus on programming. They will also work on improving AI models for tasks like creating presentations and handling business-related tasks.
It is all part of Google's push to level up its AI game and stay relevant in the tech race.
Google plans midtraining as researchers depart
Google is also planning a new "midtraining" step for developing AI, hoping it will speed up improvements and make user experiences smoother.
But there is a twist: some top researchers have left recently: Noam Shazeer joined OpenAI after changes at Google, and John Jumper (famous for his protein research) announced that he would join Anthropic.
Their exits have raised some eyebrows about Google's ability to hold onto top talent.