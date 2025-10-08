Next Article
Google restores 'Backup details' to Android settings after user backlash
Technology
Google has brought back the "Backup details" feature to Android settings after user complaints about its removal in August.
Instead of just seeing "Photos & videos" and "Other device data," you can now check exactly what's backed up—like your SMS & MMS messages, call history, device settings, and app data—all in one place again.
Updated backup area shows your Google One storage status
The updated backup area uses a refreshed look with M3 Expressive containers and now shows your Google One storage status.
You'll also find handy shortcuts for cleaning up space or getting more storage.
To try it out, open Settings > Google > Manage backup if you're on version 25.38+ of Google Play services.