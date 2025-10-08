How to get started with AI using Jio's free course
Jio just launched a free, four-week AI Classroom course at the Indian Mobile Congress 2025.
Built with Jio Institute and powered by JioPC, it's open to students, professionals, or anyone wanting to get started with AI—no experience or fees needed.
Course covers AI basics, prompt engineering
The course covers AI basics, prompt engineering, and real-world uses like making art, music, or presentations.
You get to try out popular AI tools—think Gemini, ChatGPT, Adobe Express, Suno.ai, and ElevenLabs—and wrap up with a hands-on project.
How to enroll and get your certificate
Anyone with a PC, laptop, desktop, or a smart TV with JioPC can enroll.
Finish the course on JioPC and you'll earn an official certificate from Jio Institute, plus access to more advanced tools and a learning roadmap.
Others can still join and earn a badge for completion.
Why this course is worth your time
Unlike many paid EdTech courses, Jio's AI Classroom is totally free, project-focused, and works across devices.
It's all about giving more people in India a solid, practical start in AI—no matter their background or tech setup.