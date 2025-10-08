How to get started with AI using Jio's free course

Jio just launched a free, four-week AI Classroom course at the Indian Mobile Congress 2025. Built with Jio Institute and powered by JioPC, it's open to students, professionals, or anyone wanting to get started with AI—no experience or fees needed.

Course covers AI basics, prompt engineering The course covers AI basics, prompt engineering, and real-world uses like making art, music, or presentations.

You get to try out popular AI tools—think Gemini, ChatGPT, Adobe Express, Suno.ai, and ElevenLabs—and wrap up with a hands-on project.

How to enroll and get your certificate Anyone with a PC, laptop, desktop, or a smart TV with JioPC can enroll.

Finish the course on JioPC and you'll earn an official certificate from Jio Institute, plus access to more advanced tools and a learning roadmap.

Others can still join and earn a badge for completion.