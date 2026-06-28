The move has disrupted some of Meta's projects

Why Google has restricted Meta's access to Gemini models

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:25 pm Jun 28, 202605:25 pm

What's the story

Google has imposed restrictions on Meta's access to its Gemini AI models. The move comes after Meta requested more computing capacity than Google could provide, The Financial Times reported. The shortfall in capacity has disrupted and delayed some of Meta's internal AI projects. Other Google clients have also been affected by these restrictions, though not as severely as Meta.