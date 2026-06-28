Why Google has restricted Meta's access to Gemini models
What's the story
Google has imposed restrictions on Meta's access to its Gemini AI models. The move comes after Meta requested more computing capacity than Google could provide, The Financial Times reported. The shortfall in capacity has disrupted and delayed some of Meta's internal AI projects. Other Google clients have also been affected by these restrictions, though not as severely as Meta.
Efficiency measures
Meta urged its employees to use AI tokens more efficiently
In light of the restrictions, Meta has urged its employees to use AI tokens more efficiently. AI tokens are units that measure the usage of artificial intelligence. The move is a part of Meta's effort to cope with the limitations imposed by Google on access to its Gemini AI models.
Industry challenges
Tech companies struggling to meet growing demand for AI services
Despite spending billions on chips and data centers, tech companies are still struggling to get enough computing power to meet the growing demand for AI services. Google Cloud's revenue hit $20 billion in Q1 2026, but CEO Sundar Pichai admitted that computing power constraints have limited even higher growth, and contributed to a nearly doubled backlog in the cloud unit quarter-on-quarter.