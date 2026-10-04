Google revamps Search at I/O 2026 with Gemini 3.5 flash
Google just revamped Search at I/O 2026, making it way smarter and more interactive.
The new AI-powered Search box now handles conversations and mixed media, so you can ask questions more naturally, almost like chatting with a personal assistant.
All this is thanks to the speedy Gemini 3.5 Flash model, which can juggle complex tasks and think ahead.
Google will launch search agents
Liz Reid, Google's vice president and head of Search, said, "The goal of Search has always been simple: to help you ask anything on your mind." think easier shopping, booking, and more advanced help.
Over 1 billion people are already using the upgraded AI Mode worldwide, with the new features rolling out gradually where available.
Coming soon: Google will launch "Search agents" for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers that keep scanning the web for you automatically. Plus, personalization is getting better in nearly 200 countries: you'll see results that connect with your Gmail or Photos for searches that actually feel personal.