Google reveals how much energy Gemini AI uses
Google just shared how much energy its Gemini AI chatbot actually uses, aiming for more transparency around AI's environmental impact.
Each time you use Gemini, it takes 0.24W-hours of energy (about as much as watching TV for nine seconds), emits 0.03gm of CO2, and uses 0.26 milliliters of water.
With all the talk about AI's carbon footprint lately, Google says it wants to set a new standard for openness in the industry.
Gemini had around 350 million users as of March 2025, so these numbers really add up.
Unlike earlier estimates that only counted active computer time, Google included everything—from idle machines to supporting infrastructure—which bumped up the reported usage per prompt.
Even so, Google believes some public estimates still exaggerate AI's impact and says it's working on making its data centers greener and moving toward renewable energy sources.