Google reveals how much energy Gemini AI uses Technology Aug 21, 2025

Google just shared how much energy its Gemini AI chatbot actually uses, aiming for more transparency around AI's environmental impact.

Each time you use Gemini, it takes 0.24W-hours of energy (about as much as watching TV for nine seconds), emits 0.03gm of CO2, and uses 0.26 milliliters of water.

With all the talk about AI's carbon footprint lately, Google says it wants to set a new standard for openness in the industry.