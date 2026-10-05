Google reveals Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch Five, Pixel Tag
Technology
Google just revealed its latest gadgets: the Pixel 11 series and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold, both up for pre-order now, and the Pixel Watch five.
They also introduced the Pixel Tag, aiming to take on Apple's AirTag.
Pixel 11 phones run Tensor G6
The base Pixel 11 packs double the storage, and the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro run on Google's Tensor G6 chip.
The Pro model stands out with upgraded cameras, 8K video recording, and smarter AI features like Night Sight for better low-light photos.
The foldable Pro sports a big eight-inch OLED screen and wireless charging.
Plus, Google's new Pixel Tag helps you track your stuff: no more lost keys.