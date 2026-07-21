Google rolls out 3 Gemini Flash models, teases Gemini 4
Technology
Google just rolled out three new AI models, Gemini 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite, and 3.5 Flash Cyber, on July 21, 2026.
All three are designed to make AI faster, smarter, and more affordable for everyday tech tasks.
Plus, Google teased Gemini 4 as its "most ambitious" project yet.
Google's Gemini 3.6 cuts tokens 17%
Gemini 3.6 Flash cuts down output costs by using 17% fewer tokens than before and boosts coding accuracy (49% vs. 37%).
Meanwhile, Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite is built for heavy-duty stuff like document processing, offering better benchmark scores and costing just $0.30 per million input tokens, making it super efficient for big jobs.
Both are available on Google's platforms starting today!