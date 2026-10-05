Google rolls out 5 AI features to improve search results
Google just dropped five new AI-powered features for Search, making it easier to find what matters.
The standout is "Expert Advice," which pulls in real opinions and tips from forums and social media, so you get a mix of perspectives right in your results.
You'll also see quick AI summaries with links to sources, plus smoother ways to check out news subscriptions and preview links before clicking.
Google's expert advice surfaces web conversations
"Expert Advice" lets you dive straight into full conversations from across the web, adding more depth to your searches.
Google's also made it simpler to verify information by linking sources next to summaries, and now you can access your favorite news outlets faster within Search.
Early tests show people are clicking on these labeled subscriptions a lot more, so finding trustworthy information just got easier.