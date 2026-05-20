Google rolls out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 at I/O
Technology
Google just rolled out Android 17 QPR1 Beta 3 at its big I/O event on May 20, 2026.
This beta gives Pixel users (Pixel 6 and up) an early look at features coming in the September 2026 Feature Drop, with easy over-the-air updates for those already testing earlier builds.
Android 17 beta UI, recorder, fixes
The update brings a sleeker look with blurred, frosted-glass effects on the power menu and Quick Settings, plus a new bounce-back animation that feels smoother (think iPhone vibes).
The screen recorder now defaults to your previously selected app, making it handier for gamers and creators.
Google also squashed some bugs to boost stability as it gears up for even bigger AI features soon.