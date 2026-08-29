Google rolls out Android 17 QPR2 beta 4 targeting stability

This update tackles some annoying issues like gesture navigation freezing near screen cutouts, overheating that could cause random reboots, and calls switching to speaker instead of Bluetooth.

It also sorts out slow charging past 80%, app drawer text input glitches, and Face Unlock not working well in low light.

The beta is available now for Pixel 6a through Pixel 10 series, plus the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

If you want to share feedback, you can use the Android Beta Feedback app or hop onto the Android Beta Reddit community.