Google rolls out Android feature blocking bank impersonation calls
Google is rolling out an anti-spoofing feature on Android to help stop scam calls from people pretending to be your bank.
When a call comes in, your bank's app checks if it is legitimate. If not, Android hangs up automatically.
The goal? Cut down on scams that steal over €850 million every year.
Android 17 adds new privacy tools
Rolling out to devices with Android version 11 or higher, the feature began rolling out in May 2026 and initially worked with Brazil-based banks such as Revolut, Itau, and Nubank, but Google planned to add more banks later in 2026.
Plus, with Android 17 around the corner, you'll get extra privacy tools: one-time passwords are hidden from most apps for three hours, suspicious app behavior triggers alerts, and sharing your location can be limited by time and app.
All of this is part of Google's push to make your phone (and your information) safer.