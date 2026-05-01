Google Antigravity 2.0 agentic coding app debuts: What has changed?
What's the story
Google has launched the second version of its agentic coding app, Antigravity 2.0. The new release comes with an updated desktop app and a command-line interface (CLI) tool. It also includes a software development kit (SDK) for creating custom workflows. The tech giant had first introduced the Antigravity tool last year to compete with other agentic coding software like Cursor.
Enhanced capabilities
Updated desktop app offers enhanced task management capabilities
The updated desktop app of Antigravity 2.0 lets users manage multiple agents and run tasks in parallel. It also allows the creation of custom subagent workflows and scheduling of background tasks. The app can be easily integrated with Google AI Studio, Android, and Firebase projects. These capabilities are powered by Google's new Gemini 3.5 Flash model, co-developed using Antigravity itself.
New additions
Native voice command support
Antigravity 2.0 brings native voice command support, similar to other Google products like Gmail and Docs. The company has launched a new Antigravity CLI tool for programmers preferring a terminal interface for agent creation. Google is encouraging users of the Gemini CLI tool to switch over to this new offering.
Developer resources
Antigravity SDK launched for developers to create custom agents
Along with the desktop app and CLI tool, Google has also launched an Antigravity SDK. This will allow developers to create custom agents based on Google's coding tool. The company will let Google Cloud customers connect to Antigravity for project development. An export tool has also been added to AI Studio, letting developers export their existing projects and continue working locally on them.
Product integration
Coding capabilities will be integrated into Search
Google is integrating Antigravity's coding capabilities into consumer products like Search. This will give users a custom UI generated in real time as part of an answer. The company said that users will be able to create mini-apps while exploring a topic within search, further enhancing the user experience and utility of its products.