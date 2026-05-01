Google Antigravity 2.0 agentic coding app debuts: What has changed?

Google has launched the second version of its agentic coding app, Antigravity 2.0. The new release comes with an updated desktop app and a command-line interface (CLI) tool. It also includes a software development kit (SDK) for creating custom workflows. The tech giant had first introduced the Antigravity tool last year to compete with other agentic coding software like Cursor.

Enhanced capabilities Updated desktop app offers enhanced task management capabilities The updated desktop app of Antigravity 2.0 lets users manage multiple agents and run tasks in parallel. It also allows the creation of custom subagent workflows and scheduling of background tasks. The app can be easily integrated with Google AI Studio, Android, and Firebase projects. These capabilities are powered by Google's new Gemini 3.5 Flash model, co-developed using Antigravity itself.

New additions Native voice command support Antigravity 2.0 brings native voice command support, similar to other Google products like Gmail and Docs. The company has launched a new Antigravity CLI tool for programmers preferring a terminal interface for agent creation. Google is encouraging users of the Gemini CLI tool to switch over to this new offering.

Advertisement

Developer resources Antigravity SDK launched for developers to create custom agents Along with the desktop app and CLI tool, Google has also launched an Antigravity SDK. This will allow developers to create custom agents based on Google's coding tool. The company will let Google Cloud customers connect to Antigravity for project development. An export tool has also been added to AI Studio, letting developers export their existing projects and continue working locally on them.

Advertisement