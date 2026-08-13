Google rolls out breathing emergency detection to Pixel Watch 4

The watch uses AI to track your heart rate, movement, and altitude, making sure you're actually asleep and still for more than 30 minutes before sending any alerts.

If a problem is detected, your watch vibrates and shows a warning, and if you don't react in time, it starts a countdown and sends your location to emergency services and notifies your chosen contacts.

Right now, this feature is live in 10 European countries (including the UK Germany, and France), with plans to roll out further.