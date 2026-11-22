Google rolls out collapsible sidebar in desktop search AI mode
Google just rolled out a collapsible sidebar in AI Mode on desktop Search, making it way easier to jump back into your old searches or pick up conversations right where you left off.
Robby Stein, vice president of product for Search, says this is all about making the whole AI search experience smoother and more interactive.
Google's left sidebar revisits past searches
You'll spot the collapsible sidebar on the left side of the AI search window. With it, you can quickly revisit past searches or discussions without losing your place.
Plus, Google has added AI-powered autocomplete and connect a Gemini Notebook, so exploring topics in depth is now a lot more seamless if you're using AI Mode.
The collapsible sidebar is limited to AI Mode.