Google rolls out July 2026 system updates across its platforms
Google just rolled out its July 2026 updates for Android, Wear OS, Auto, and PCs.
Expect new features, smoother tools for developers, and important bug fixes across the Google System, including Play services, WebView, and Android System Intelligence.
If you don't see the changes right away, hang tight, they're coming soon.
Google Play services and WebView updates
Play services now offer easier integration for Maps and Wallets, plus Pixel Watch users can set up express pay straight from their wrist.
The Play Store gets a stability boost in Play Games and adds comic book previews to the Shorts feed for quick story access.
WebView introduces manual cache controls with the HTTP Cache Quota API and better privacy tools.
Work profiles can now be transferred between phones and Wear OS devices.