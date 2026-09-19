Google rolls out optional video selfie account verification this week
Technology
Google is rolling out a new way to verify your account: video selfies.
Starting this week, you'll see prompts on the home page to either set up your selfie or skip it.
The feature is optional and aims to make account recovery easier if you ever get locked out.
Video selfies raise deepfake privacy concerns
You record a short video of your face from different angles, which Google can use for security and age checks.
While this could help with having trouble signing in later on, it also means giving Google even more personal data, something many people are wary about, especially with deepfake tech in the mix.
As facial recognition becomes more common online, privacy debates are heating up around how this data will be used and protected.