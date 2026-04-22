Google rolls out Workspace features from Cloud Next 2026
Google is rolling out new Workspace features from Cloud Next 2026, all about making group projects and meetings smoother.
Highlights include a smarter "Take Notes for me" in Google Meet, an easier way to organize files with Drive's new "Projects," and fresh automation tools called "skills" in Workspace Studio — all designed to help you work better together.
Google Meet notes now span platforms
The upgraded "Take Notes for me" can now handle in-person meetings and even works with Teams or Zoom, so you get transcripts, summaries, and action items automatically (over 110 million attendees used it in the last month).
Drive's "Projects" lets you keep files and emails in one spot for easy collaboration, while Sheets' new Canvas tool helps create cool dashboards.
Plus, Workspace Studio's new "skills" can automate repetitive tasks like reviewing invoices, saving you time for the stuff that matters.