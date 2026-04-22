Google rolls out Workspace features from Cloud Next 2026

Google Meet notes now span platforms

The upgraded "Take Notes for me" can now handle in-person meetings and even works with Teams or Zoom, so you get transcripts, summaries, and action items automatically (over 110 million attendees used it in the last month).

Drive's "Projects" lets you keep files and emails in one spot for easy collaboration, while Sheets' new Canvas tool helps create cool dashboards.

Plus, Workspace Studio's new "skills" can automate repetitive tasks like reviewing invoices, saving you time for the stuff that matters.