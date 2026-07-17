Google's AI Mode can now help you design and shop
What's the story
Google has announced a major update to its conversational search experience, AI Mode. The new feature allows users to link and interact with select apps directly within the platform. At launch, the supported apps include popular services like Instacart, Canva, and YouTube. This move is aimed at expanding the capabilities of AI Mode beyond just answering questions to completing tasks across frequently used apps.
User benefits
Streamlining tasks with app integrations
The new feature is expected to enhance the user experience by making it easier to complete tasks without leaving the AI Mode interface.
For instance, if you're planning a barbecue and using AI Mode to create a grocery list, you can link your Instacart account.
This way, you can add ingredients directly to your shopping cart and check out quickly on the Instacart app or website.
Additional features
Design and entertainment made easy
The new feature also comes handy when you need design ideas for a project. For example, if you're looking for templates for a flyer, you can ask Canva through AI Mode.
Similarly, if you're planning a party and need to curate a playlist, this can be done through YouTube Music integration in the same way as Instacart.
Market strategy
Competing with ChatGPT and Claude
The update also comes as part of Google's strategy to expand AI Mode's capabilities and compete with rivals like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude. Both these platforms already support app integrations.
The tech giant has been continuously improving AI Mode since its launch in early 2025, adding features like checking item availability at nearby stores and exploring the web alongside preserving search context.
Personalization
Personal intelligence on AI mode
Earlier this year, Google had also launched "Personal Intelligence" on AI Mode.
This feature allows the platform to access users' Gmail and Google Photos for more personalized responses.
The tech giant is working with several partners and plans to support more apps in the future, further enhancing the capabilities of AI Mode.