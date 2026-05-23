Google's AI search doesn't know meaning of 'disregard'
What's the story
Google's new AI-powered search experience has run into a major problem: it doesn't know what "disregard" means. The tech giant recently introduced this innovative feature, but it seems to have overlooked some edge cases. When users type in "disregard," they are met with an AI-generated response that doesn't provide any useful information or context about the word itself.
Search results
Users are met with a long block of empty space
The AI response for the word "disregard" is a long block of empty space, with no relevant information provided. The only useful link in the search results is from Merriam-Webster, which provides a definition of the term. However, users have to scroll past this large blank space to get there. This has drawn criticism on social media platforms for its lack of utility and efficiency.
Comparative analysis
Bing's AI summaries are more cautious
Unlike Google, Bing has been more cautious with its AI summaries. A search for "disregard" on Bing yields some useful information, albeit not perfect. This difference highlights the varying approaches of these tech giants in handling search queries and delivering relevant results to users.