LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / Google's AI search doesn't know meaning of 'disregard'
Google's AI search doesn't know meaning of 'disregard'
The AI response is a long block of empty space

Google's AI search doesn't know meaning of 'disregard'

By Dwaipayan Roy
May 23, 2026
12:06 pm
What's the story

Google's new AI-powered search experience has run into a major problem: it doesn't know what "disregard" means. The tech giant recently introduced this innovative feature, but it seems to have overlooked some edge cases. When users type in "disregard," they are met with an AI-generated response that doesn't provide any useful information or context about the word itself.

Search results

Users are met with a long block of empty space

The AI response for the word "disregard" is a long block of empty space, with no relevant information provided. The only useful link in the search results is from Merriam-Webster, which provides a definition of the term. However, users have to scroll past this large blank space to get there. This has drawn criticism on social media platforms for its lack of utility and efficiency.

Comparative analysis

Bing's AI summaries are more cautious

Unlike Google, Bing has been more cautious with its AI summaries. A search for "disregard" on Bing yields some useful information, albeit not perfect. This difference highlights the varying approaches of these tech giants in handling search queries and delivering relevant results to users.

Advertisement