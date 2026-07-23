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Gemini app nears 1B monthly active users
Gemini app has reached 950 million monthly active users

Gemini app nears 1B monthly active users

By Akash Pandey
Jul 23, 2026
01:01 pm
What's the story

Google's Gemini AI app now has 950 million monthly active users. The news was announced during an earnings call by CEO Sundar Pichai, who also revealed that daily active users have tripled over the past year. This puts Gemini close to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has around one billion monthly users according to recent data from Sensor Tower.

User expansion

Rapid growth in user base over past months

Back in October, Google had reported that the Gemini app had around 650 million monthly active users. By February, when it reported its Q4 2025 earnings, that number had jumped to over 750 million.

The company has been introducing more cost-effective and faster models for the app.

This week alone, Google launched three new models including the Gemini 3.6 Flash model which is said to be more efficient at coding tasks than its predecessor while using fewer tokens.

Upcoming developments

Gemini's promising future amid ongoing advancements

Despite the delay in launching the new frontier 3.5 Pro model, Google has teased that early work on Gemini 4 has already started.

The latest user numbers for the app indicate that it is still attracting users at a healthy rate.

This suggests a promising future for Google's AI venture as it continues to innovate and expand its offerings in this rapidly evolving space.

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