Gemini app nears 1B monthly active users

Back in October, Google had reported that the Gemini app had around 650 million monthly active users. By February, when it reported its Q4 2025 earnings, that number had jumped to over 750 million.

The company has been introducing more cost-effective and faster models for the app.

This week alone, Google launched three new models including the Gemini 3.6 Flash model which is said to be more efficient at coding tasks than its predecessor while using fewer tokens.