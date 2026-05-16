Why Gemini Intelligence could be limited to high-end devices only

Google 's latest AI features, dubbed 'Gemini Intelligence,' could be limited to high-end devices, according to a recent report. The lack of an official compatibility list for Gemini Intelligence has raised questions over which devices will support the new capabilities. A developer page suggests that even older Google and Samsung flagships might miss out on these advanced AI features due to stringent hardware requirements.

Feature overview Gemini Intelligence automates tasks across apps Gemini Intelligence is a suite of AI-powered features that Google recently announced during the Android Show. The tech giant said these capabilities would be able to automate tasks across select apps, like ordering food or creating shopping carts from grocery lists. The AI assistant can also fill out complex forms using Google's Personal Intelligence feature, which was unveiled earlier this year.

Browser upgrade Enhancements in Google Chrome and Gboard Along with automating tasks, Gemini Intelligence will also enhance Google Chrome. The browser will now be able to handle tasks such as booking appointments or reserving parking slots on behalf of users. Meanwhile, Gboard is getting an AI-powered voice typing assistant called Rambler. It can eliminate filler words during dictation and restructure messy thoughts into concise text while supporting multiple languages like Hindi and English.

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Device eligibility Device requirements for Gemini Intelligence Google has said that the Gemini Intelligence features will first be available on Pixel and Galaxy flagship devices, with other devices getting them later this year. However, a footnote on Gemini Intelligence page states these new features are only available on devices meeting 'the most advanced capabilities and spec requirements.' Eligible devices must have AI Core integration with Gemini Nano v3 or newer, at least 12GB of RAM, run on a 'flagship chip,' and support advanced virtualization frameworks.

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