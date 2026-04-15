You can now use Gemini Personal Intelligence in India

Google has announced the launch of its Gemini Personal Intelligence feature in India. The innovative tool, which was first launched in the US earlier this year, allows users to connect their Google accounts like Gmail and Google Photos with Gemini. Once linked, they can ask Gemini questions to get personalized answers. For example, a user could ask, "What are my travel plans for Jaipur?" and get information from their emails or photos.

Feature functionality Gemini will cite sources for its answers The Gemini Personal Intelligence feature can also use recent YouTube videos watched by users to provide personalized responses. Google has said that Gemini will cite sources for its answers so that users can verify details if needed. However, the company has also cautioned that the AI may not always get the context right and could make connections between unrelated topics.

User access Currently available to AI Plus, Pro, Ultra users At launch, the Personal Intelligence feature will be available only to eligible AI Plus, AI Pro and AI Ultra users in India. However, Google has said that it plans to extend this feature to free users in the coming weeks. The move comes as part of Google's strategy to bring Gemini's capabilities into another major market after its US and Japan launches earlier this year.

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User guidance How to use the feature To use the Personal Intelligence feature, eligible users will either get an invite on their Gemini home screen or have to enable it manually in the AI assistant app's settings. Once enabled, it works across web, Android and iOS platforms. The feature is available with all models in the Gemini model picker and can be used by connecting apps like Gmail and Photos for a more integrated experience.

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