Google's AI to automate routine digital tasks launched in India
What's the story
Google has announced the launch of its Gemini Spark AI agent for users in India. The tech giant said the new feature will be available to AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers starting next month. First unveiled at Google's I/O 2026 event in California, Gemini Spark was initially only accessible to paid users in the US.
AI features
What is Gemini Spark?
Gemini Spark is powered by the Gemini 3.6 Flash model and is designed to perform tasks on behalf of users.
The AI agent works even when a device is locked or turned off, and can be integrated with Google's Workspace apps like Gmail, Docs, and Sheets.
Google describes it as a "24/7 personal AI agent" that can automate repetitive digital tasks and monitor inboxes for important updates.
AI evolution
AI agent can work even when your device is off
Unlike a traditional chatbot, Gemini Spark runs on dedicated virtual machines inside Google Cloud.
It can continue working even after users close their laptops or switch off their devices.
Users can create recurring tasks and triggers with Spark, like scanning monthly credit card statements for hidden subscription charges or tracking school updates before compiling daily summaries for parents.
Google has also said that Gemini Spark will support third-party integrations in the future to complete tasks across more apps.
Practical applications
Suggested use cases for Gemini Spark
Google has shared some key use cases for users to try with Gemini Spark.
These include automatically adding details of new flight or hotel booking confirmation emails to a Google Sheet, finding local events and activities during trips, and drafting summary emails based on dietary restrictions.
The tech giant also suggested using the AI agent to audit digital invoices in Gmail for subscription price hikes or trials about to end.